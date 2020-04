Development of the new Gossip Girl is already underway; the new Upper East Siders have been cast , and yeah, they’re kind of cool. The plot of the show will take place almost a decade after we discovered that Dan (Penn Badgely) was Gossip Girl. It will be set in a world ruled by social media, a concept that we were barely coming to terms in when Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester) were running things. We can also expect to see a more realistic portrayal of New York City, marked by a diverse cast of people of color as well as queer-identifying individuals.