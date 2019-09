Our favorite thing is knowing that Dorota and Blair Waldorf are still friends in real life . Szadkowski told Cosmo that she's kept in touch with Leighton Meester since the show ended in 2012. "I’m very close with Leighton because she and I spent a lot of time working together and we developed a real friendship," Szadkowski said. "She’s one of the nicest things for me about having even worked on the show; my friendship with her is really special to me."