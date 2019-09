Leighton Meester, who portrayed the ultimate Queen Bee, and Zuzanna Szadkowski, the woman who kept said high schooler in check, are still as close as ever. Back in 2015, Meester's husband Adam Brody (yes, Seth Cohen!) confirmed on The Hollywood Reporter's Off the Cuff podcast that the actresses had remained close following their time on The CW series, and now, two years later, Szadkowski has confirmed in her interview with Cosmopolitan that the friendship is still going strong.