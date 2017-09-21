The most famous duo on Gossip Girl may have been Blair and Serena, but the friendship I was really rooting for was Blair and Dorota, the Waldorf housekeeper and Blair's ultimate confidante.
Dorota was loyal, loving, and never afraid to call the sometimes-mean girl out when Blair was being the worst. The best part? We now know that Dorota and Blair's real-life counterparts are still best friends, too.
Leighton Meester, who portrayed the ultimate Queen Bee, and Zuzanna Szadkowski, the woman who kept said high schooler in check, are still as close as ever. Back in 2015, Meester's husband Adam Brody (yes, Seth Cohen!) confirmed on The Hollywood Reporter's Off the Cuff podcast that the actresses had remained close following their time on The CW series, and now, two years later, Szadkowski has confirmed in her interview with Cosmopolitan that the friendship is still going strong.
Advertisement
"I’m very close with Leighton because she and I spent a lot of time working together and we developed a real friendship," Szadkowski told the outlet. "She’s one of the nicest things for me about having even worked on the show; my friendship with her is really special to me."
The actress, who recently had roles on The Knick and Girls, told Cosmopolitan that people still flip when they see her and Meester out together.
"I saw [Leighton] recently when I was out in L.A. Sometimes if I’ll go somewhere with her, those are the most fun fan sightings I’m ever witness to. I’m sure she gets recognised all the time, but when fans see Blair and Dorota together it can get surreal for people."
It's not just the offscreen Blair and Dorota who have stayed close following Gossip Girl. Matthew Settle and Kelly Rutherford, who played one-time couple Rufus and Lily on the series, recently shared their (platonic) love for one another on Instagram.
The Upper East Side may have been backstab central, but off camera, these co-star friendships couldn't be cuter.
Advertisement