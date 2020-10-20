And yet, growing up, so many women of color were told that only glossy, straight strands were considered acceptable, and their curls and coils were not — whether it was through visual cues broadcasted by mainstream media, hurtful comments from their peers, or an insistence from their family to get their hair chemically relaxed. Throw multiracial and multicultural diversity into the mix, and this already strained relationship with hair becomes that much more complicated. It’s a shared experience that’s felt by most Afro-Latinx women. And now, at a time when it's more important than ever for BIPOC women to celebrate their heritage and make their voices heard, many are not only reconciling both sides of their identity but also shattering oppressive beauty standards in order to create their own. Such is the case with Evelynn Escobar-Thomas, Marlene Luciano, and Ryan Alexandra Petit, who each have a unique hair story to tell.