The Introvert’s Guide to Running a Business

Her previous experience particularly comes in handy when she feels overwhelmed or runs into challenges. “My social work degree does help because it does inform the way I make decisions and how I solve problems,” she says. Her professional background helps her to think about things that might not be top of mind for business graduates, like how to take care of yourself, not just the company, and how to problem-solve in the moment. “[I] compartmentalize. [I decide] what little chunk of this can we take now and what parts of it can we control, what parts of it do we need to let go, and what parts of this do we need to outsource.”