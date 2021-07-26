The Essential Role Of Indie Black Bookstores In The Fight For Liberation

And while intentions may be good, it’s going to take more than a well-curated reading list, says Cook, who has had customers make frantic inquiries regarding what books they should read in order to reach peak radicalization. “[They’ll read a book and then come to me and ask], ‘What should I read now?’ And I'm like, hey, hold up, pump the brake. If this was the doctor's office, you wouldn't come in here talking about ‘just give me some pills, give me some medicine, give me any medicine.’ We have to break down where you are, what's your quote unquote illness. I can't just produce a list for just anybody and say, ‘Here's the list and now you've got it.’ I think that's the problem,” she says. Sometimes, reading and educating yourself is a form of activism on its own, and this is what book stores like Harriett’s Bookshop are equipped to offer. “If you are self-emancipated, you are self-liberated, you figure out how to go find information on your own. If you look to other folks for your liberation, it’s never going to happen that way.”