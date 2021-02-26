How I Found The Motivation To Launch A Business During The Pandemic

One of the topics she aims to spotlight is learning the importance of dedicating herself to the financial parts of her business — something that can often be dismissed by entrepreneurs of color. “People in our communities went bankrupt during COVID because they didn’t have an LLC or those legalities set in place, so now they are taking on the burden of their business. These are things that we have to get more educated on,” she stresses. “I’m really trying to do better and learn what I can when it comes to the parts of my business that I may not necessarily be the strongest at or may not be as interested in... because if your business is not making you money then it’s not making sense.” In order to help it all make sense, Rojas recommends finding the right experts.