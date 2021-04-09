DeSuze couldn't sell books in person, so she made the decision to look past her disdain for social media and ask other Black- and Latinx-owned bookstores how they built a following on Instagram. What she once saw as a platform for "performative politics" became a valuable tool for her. "It allowed for me to open up other spaces in which I could collaborate, which I could feel seen, for me to feel affirmed, and for me to feel in community with other like-minded folks," she shares. After taking social media, SEO, and e-commerce training, DeSuze's Instagram page gained over 15,000 followers. And while Instagram helped her extend her business outside of physical retail, it's also given her a platform to share the works of women of color — her favorite part of the entire experience. "I have a platform where I can put somebody's book on my platform, and I can say, 'Sis, I see you. If nobody else sees you, I see you,'" says DeSuze. "I think about what I can do for the people in my community and people that I want to represent." As a 41-year-old, DeSuze hopes other women of color her age can feel like they're capable of constantly evolving, too. "There is a lot of intimidation around navigating social media," she says. "I had to let go of that narrative of 'Oh, I'm not savvy enough' or 'I'm not young enough.' I had to allow myself to see the possibility that's before me."