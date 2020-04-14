Perhaps it’s because we may have a little more time to linger in the kitchen, or maybe we’re just looking for moments of calm in a time where things feel anything but. What is certain, however, is that loose leaf tea is back, baby. (Not that it ever left.)
The calming yin to coffee’s battery acid-like yang, tea has long taken the second spot as people’s caffeinated hot beverage of choice — but no longer does that seem to be the case. As the R29 shopping team’s resident Tea Person, I myself have been relying on savoring the serene steeping of a full-bodied Genmaicha (or a caffeine-free citrus-mint blend I like for evening sips) to provide me with a moment of tranquility. While tea bags are great for convenience and easy brewing, loose leaf teas lend themselves to more of a ritual, rather than a mundane routine.
Here, we're presenting you with the beginner's guide to building your own loose leaf tea starter pack. From different varieties to pick up to our go-to methods of brewing, here's the ultimate tea starter pack to help you press pause when you need to...and that's the tea.
