For Some Millennials, The Y2K Comeback Is A Second Chance At The Era’s Biggest Fashion Trends

Looking at the current offering of Y2K-style trends and imagery, Muenter says she’s happy to see some improvements in the fashion industry’s embrace of size inclusivity. Today, many brands — including '00s mall mainstay Abercrombie & Fitch — are catering to a wider range of sizes . “The mere fact that you can see different bodies now in commercials, ads, and on social media is a huge difference,” she says. “[There's] still a long way to go, but it's a start.” While Muenter still isn’t ready to reach for low-rise denim, she says that she is enjoying the comeback of other Y2K trends, like claw clips : “I don't know why they ever went out of style — they're so practical.”