For Some Millennials, The Y2K Comeback Is A Second Chance At The Era’s Biggest Fashion Trends

For Jessica Camerata, the chance to embrace low-rise jeans, belly chains, and tiny tops in the early 2000s never came because her parents didn’t allow her to wear them. Instead, back then, Camerata was fond of Juicy Couture tracksuits, popularized by celebs like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Now, as a 34-year-old style blogger, she’s using her audience’s interest in Y2K trends as an opportunity to jump back in time: “The more I see pieces get styled by my peers, the more excited I get about trying out trends again.”