2020’s Most Popular Trends Were As Peculiar As The Year Itself
Boleros? Belly chains? Harnesses? If it looked good on Zoom, it was a top trend in 2020 — no matter how confusing.
In a year as strange as 2020, it’s only logical that the fashion trends that resulted from it would follow suit. While fall '20 runways, which took place when COVID-19 was but a whisper in many parts of the world — saw decadent accessories and impossibly beautiful gothic dresses, following the pandemic taking hold, fashion pivoted. In the process, some of the strangest, yet most intriguing pieces have gained traction.
Knit bras and high-waisted underwear sets propelled the lingerie-as-outerwear trend. Think: boxers as shorts and bras as tops, styled with boots and an oversized blazer. Visible thongs reminiscent of the early '00s, which also saw a resurgence this year, also fall within this trend. Other knitwear silhouettes rose in popularity due to our constant need for comfort in lockdown, though it wasn’t your typical turtlenecks and crewnecks that took center stage. Instead, boleros and shrugs were the shining stars, showing up on celebrities and Instagram influencers alike. Extravagant brooches, spotted in Rodarte’s fall '20 collection, and other accessories were swapped out for belly chains, detachable collars, and harnesses.
Of course, there were face masks, specifically of the fashion-forward variety, that arrived on the scene in the spring to help halt the spread of coronavirus. While these were to be expected given the circumstances, the bows, chains, and scrunchies that arrived later to embellish them were not. Though, after months spent wearing face masks and accessories, we can hardly call them a trend (or strange) at all, but rather staples that we wouldn't leave the house without.
Ahead, seven trends that were as unexpected as the year itself.
Face masks were 2020’s most ubiquitous fashion item. And though many people still wear either disposables or simple, cloth masks, plenty of others have made a statement with more fashion-forward designs. Early on this year, when masks were in limited quantity and frontline workers were going without PPE, a number of brands, including Christian Siriano, Burberry, Mango, Uniqlo, and more, pivoted their factories to manufacture face masks for hospitals. Soon after, designers began selling stylish masks for the rest of the world, in various prints (Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet) and featuring bow-like details (Collina Strada) and chains (Second Wind).
According to fashion search engine Lyst’s 2020 Year In Review, which analyzed shopping data from over 100 million shoppers, search for face masks has increased 502% year-over-year. (According to Lyst’s data, Off-White’s logo face mask was the most-searched-for item of the year after it saw a 450% increase in search between January and March.) As a result, now you would be hard-pressed to find a fashion brand that doesn’t have a version of a face covering, with styles ranging from leather to floral masks, and accompanying accessories spanning from chains to scrunchies.
The detachable collar craze first entered the scene in February at Ganni’s fall ‘20 runway show in Copenhagen. Later that season, they popped up again at Tory Burch in New York and JW Anderson in London. But it wasn’t until we entered the Zoom era that these easy add-ons really took hold of our wardrobes. When you’re spending all your time on camera, a little can go a long way. That’s where detachable collars (and fun jewelry!) come into play. By adding a collar to an otherwise plain sweater or jacket, the top half of your outfit automatically appears more wow-worthy.
While many brands took this opportunity to design oversized Peter Pan-style collars, some, like La DoubleJ, went in a cozier direction, designing shearling, wraparound, scarf-like collars. That said, we’re suckers for the original design, with rounded, prairie collars by Commes des Garçons, Source Unknown, and Ganni all finding a place in our wardrobes this year.
When Katie Holmes was spotted on the streets of New York in August 2019, hailing a cab in a cashmere bra and matching cardigan set by the brand Khaite, the look went viral, thus kickstarting the knit lingerie trend. But not everyone (read: almost no one) can afford to spend $520 on a decorative bra — not to mention, an additional $1,500 on the matching cardigan. Luckily, after a few weeks in lockdown, more affordable alternatives to Holmes’ coveted two-piece started popping up at fast-fashion stores. Now, nearly every brand features an iteration of the knitted bra or tank top in their collections.
Arguably the strangest trend to come out of 2020 is the bolero, a shrug-like silhouette that was big in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. But unlike the tiny, cropped cardigans of yesteryear, 2020’s iteration is chic and versatile. From snug pullovers to open-front shrugs, the trend has taken hold at fast-fashion brands and luxury retailers, alike, for a couple of reasons. One, they’re perfect for cozy, at-home dressing during the winter. Zoom also plays a role in this trend, as it’s yet another easy-to-throw-on fashion item with the power to enhance just about any look.
At Simonett, a Miami-based, woman-owned fashion brand, this nostalgic trend arrives in the form of a cropped, ribbed shrug with long-sleeves and an open front. Same goes for the style currently available at COS, which is made of cashmere. Peter Do and Rosie Assoulin opted for a pullover style, rather than an open-front one — the former’s, a turtleneck, and the latter’s, a crew neck with a matching knit tank top.
When you think of peek-a-boo thongs, you might remember Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Met Gala look: a bubblegum pink Alexander Wang gown with a low back that showed off her logo-embossed G-string. For us, when drumming up an image of a visible thong, it’s red carpets and award shows from the early aughts that surface: Britney Spears performing “Oops I Did It… Again” at the 2000 MTV VMAs, Christina Milian at Justin Timberlake’s Justified release party in 2002, and Gillian Anderson at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
Unlike in the early ‘00s, we’re not about to let our thongs peek out from underneath low-rise jeans, nor are we sporting gowns with backs so low our G-strings are visible à la Beyoncé on the cover of British Vogue. Instead, we’re opting for designs that only give the appearance of a thong. Most notably, pants with hip cutouts from up-and-coming brands like Kendra Duplantier, Subsurface, and Neutra. Inspired by the Y2K era, this year, these designers sought to create wearable alternatives to the red carpet looks they remember fondly from years past.
It makes some sense that knit boleros and cashmere bralettes found success during a year spent indoors. Harnesses — specifically, leather harnesses — however, aren’t quite so easy to explain away. Even so, when Zara released a leather harness belt for $49.90 a few months back, it sold out almost instantly. I, myself, had nowhere to wear one — and yet, I wanted it. (Though, not badly enough to purchase one before everyone else did.)
Since then, the brand has released another alternative, this time for an even lower price of $39.90. One of the two sizes available is already sold out. The other will assuredly follow.
Perhaps the price was the reason behind the item's popularity. Because while Alexander McQueen, Anne Demeulemeester, Gucci, and Junya Watanabe all sell equally stylish alternatives, they range from $400 to $2,000. Or maybe it has something to do with being able to buy an item once worn by Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan. Given that Chalamet and Jordan are two of the year's most stylish men, it’s no wonder we flock toward items they covet, especially as more affordable options have debuted. (Chalamet's and Jordan's harnesses were by Louis Vuitton.) Or maybe it’s simply just another example of a good Zoom accessory.
The midriff accessory from the '90s and early '00s first caught our attention early this summer — when Rihanna included a pearl belly chain in Fenty’s 6.20 drop, a three-part line inspired by ‘90s rave culture and ‘00s logomania. In October, model Lily-Rose Depp gave us another reason to bring back our retro body jewelry when she showed up to Chanel’s spring ‘21 show in Paris wearing a matching pink, tweed bra and jacket set, paired with a gold belly chain belt with “CHANEL” spelled out in diamond-encrusted letters.
In the months following the show, belly chains surfaced on Instagram’s favorite jewelry sites, including éliou, Loren Stewart, and Bagatiba. Following in line with today’s top jewelry trends, pearls, tiny diamonds, and thick chains are all included in the belly chain genre. Unlike those trends, though, this particular jewelry item isn’t made for Zoom. Instead, at least to us, belly chains are gaining traction in fashion because they’re a fun, easy addition that’ll make you feel dressed up — even if no one else is around to witness it.
