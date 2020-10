Zara Announced Its First Lingerie Line — & It’ll Become Your New At-Home Uniform

The launch of The Female Gaze couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Right now, across Instagram, runways, and street style, a trend we’re referring to as “overwear” is garnering attention. Bras are being worn as everyday tops, underwear is being styled with blazers and loafers, and boxer shorts are taking on the role of shorts. Then there's 2020’s obsession with nightgowns . Fancy socks and other hosiery , too, have become as essential to our wardrobes as the shoes worn with them, and silky pajama sets are now just as appropriate for outdoor dinners and Zoom parties as LBDs once were. All to say: Zara's new launch will be our new at-home uniform.