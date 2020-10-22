Zara Announced Its First Lingerie Line — & It’ll Become Your New At-Home Uniform

Zara has long been our go-to for affordable takes on runway trends. That is, until the pandemic flipped our normal style approach on its head, veering us toward comfortable, at-home fashion rather than quick, one-off trends. (Though the last Zara collection saw us stocking up on quite a few fall pieces.) Seemingly with that in mind, the Spanish fast-fashion retailer announced an all-new category on Wednesday: lingerie.
For the first-ever Zara collection, the brand will release 129 unique styles. In addition to bras and panties, the collection includes pajamas and nightgowns, silk robes, sleep masks, bodysuits, co-ords, T-shirts, and cashmere socks. For those who aren't interested in comfort-leaning offerings, Zara’s also created a selection of “elegantly seductive” lingerie made of silk, satin, and tulle. Titled “The Female Gaze," the new line is all about women wearing lingerie for themselves, according to the press release, and, as such, is equal parts comfortable, luxurious, and sexy.
The launch of The Female Gaze couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Right now, across Instagram, runways, and street style, a trend we’re referring to as “overwear” is garnering attention. Bras are being worn as everyday tops, underwear is being styled with blazers and loafers, and boxer shorts are taking on the role of shorts. Then there's 2020’s obsession with nightgowns. Fancy socks and other hosiery, too, have become as essential to our wardrobes as the shoes worn with them, and silky pajama sets are now just as appropriate for outdoor dinners and Zoom parties as LBDs once were. All to say: Zara's new launch will be our new at-home uniform.
Ahead, see the collection, which ranges in price from $17.90 to $149 and will be available to shop at 6pm on Thursday.
