Zara’s New Collection Is Packed With Fall’s Biggest Trends & Best-Sellers

In addition to the new collection, Zara also announced the release of its biannual Studio Collection , its most fashion-forward offerings of the year. This season, the Studio Collection was inspired by “feminine strength,” according to the press release, with pinstripe suiting, houndstooth details, and oxford shirts styled with ties and vests all making their way into the mix. Tie clips, cufflinks, and punk-inspired pins also made the cut. (This week, the brand also announced an archive collection of classic Zara pieces from 1996 to 2012, some of which were originally modeled on Kate Moss and Amber Valletta.)