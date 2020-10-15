Zara’s New Collection Is Packed With Fall’s Biggest Trends & Best-Sellers

After a quiet summer from the beloved Spanish fashion brand, Zara is back with a fall collection — and it hits on all the fall 2020 trends. Zara released its latest offering on Wednesday night, surprising the world this morning with a fresh selection of chunky turtlenecks and lightweight cardigan sets alike, as well as snakeskin loafers, lug boots, baggy suiting, and more.
In addition to the new collection, Zara also announced the release of its biannual Studio Collection, its most fashion-forward offerings of the year. This season, the Studio Collection was inspired by “feminine strength,” according to the press release, with pinstripe suiting, houndstooth details, and oxford shirts styled with ties and vests all making their way into the mix. Tie clips, cufflinks, and punk-inspired pins also made the cut. (This week, the brand also announced an archive collection of classic Zara pieces from 1996 to 2012, some of which were originally modeled on Kate Moss and Amber Valletta.)
Alas, no matter how much time you spend scouring the fashion-filled pages of Zara.com each week, navigating a seasonal drop as large (and good) as this one can be a lot to handle. People have jobs to do, after all. Luckily, a part of our jobs is to make shopping Zara’s fall offering as easy as possible. That’s why we went ahead and rounded up some of the just-launched collection’s best-selling items, including knee-high cowboy boots, Kurt Cobain-esque ripped denim, plaid shackets, and so much more, ahead.
