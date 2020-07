Zara Just Dropped A Nautical-Themed Collection That’s Perfect For Summer

On Tuesday, Zara dropped its first SRPLS collection of the year, and like all three of the chapters that preceded it, this latest line of utilitarian garbs is extremely wearable and on-trend. For its fourth chapter, Zara used a color palette of navy and white, “the basis of the iconic nautical stripe,” according to the press release. A nautical theme continues to show itself throughout the collection, with fisherman’s knot-inspired knits, pirate-like lace-up shirts, and plenty of white cotton frocks and Breton shirts to go around. Big pockets — presumably for storing some must-have fishing gear — make an appearance as well, as do rope details on belts and cargo jackets and name tags.