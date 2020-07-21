Zara Just Dropped A Nautical-Themed Collection That’s Perfect For Summer

If you haven’t yet shopped Zara’s annual summer blowout, you still have time. In fact, the deals are only getting better (and more dangerous for your credit card), with Campaign Collection dresses now priced at 55% off and multicolored strappy sandals for under-$40. But if you’re anything like us, you’ve already shopped your way through last season’s leftovers (twice), and are now on the lookout for something new. Luckily, Zara’s way ahead of us.
On Tuesday, Zara dropped its first SRPLS collection of the year, and like all three of the chapters that preceded it, this latest line of utilitarian garbs is extremely wearable and on-trend. For its fourth chapter, Zara used a color palette of navy and white, “the basis of the iconic nautical stripe,” according to the press release. A nautical theme continues to show itself throughout the collection, with fisherman’s knot-inspired knits, pirate-like lace-up shirts, and plenty of white cotton frocks and Breton shirts to go around. Big pockets — presumably for storing some must-have fishing gear — make an appearance as well, as do rope details on belts and cargo jackets and name tags.
The Spanish fashion brand commissioned renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean — who, in the past, has worked on campaigns for Alexander McQueen, Chloé, and Alexander Wang — to shoot the marine-themed lookbook. In front of a tangled wall of fishing nets and ropes, are models donning sand-colored combat boots paired with Bermuda short-style rompers; ivory- and navy-colored Teva-like sandals with open weave jumpers and pleated skirts; and slouchy wide-leg trousers over leather slides and styled with a cream-colored knit.
Shop all 32 pieces from Zara’s fourth SRPLS collection by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
