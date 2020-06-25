Zara’s Summer Sale Is Packed With The Biggest Trends Of The Season

Just four months after Zara’s last major round of discount, our go-to for on-trend, affordable styles is back with its summer sale — and this one’s even bigger and more packed with the season’s best trends than the one that came before it
On Wednesday night, Zara launched its long-awaited summer blowout. And after spending the majority of the morning perusing every last inch of discounted merchandise, we can honestly say that it’s their best yet.
In addition to the general selection, the sale includes leftover styles from the brand’s Nirvana-inspired spring ‘20 Campaign Collection and eco-friendly finds from the Join Life line — all of which are up to 45% off. But wait, there’s more. As we’ve come to expect from Zara’s biannual sale, the deals will only get better with time, culminating in thousands of styles reaching upwards of 80% off by the end of the summer.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorites from the sale so far. And keep checking back — we’ll be updating this selection with more deals as the summer (and Zara’s summer sale) goes on.
