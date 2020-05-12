Zara’s New Collection Is Packed With Summer’s Hottest Trends

Today, Zara launched its much-anticipated summer collection. Once again featuring models in places where they're quarantining, the Spanish brand's latest campaign is full of summer 2020's best trends.
While one model is shown wearing tropical prints and lazy-day summer dresses while out on a boat (lucky), another can be seen making homemade pasta in a cocoa-colored shirt dress; a third model wears a white linen frock against a wallpaper-like backdrop in a field. But it’s not just the dreamy campaign photos that have us clicking *Add To Cart.* Rather, it’s the clothes themselves that we’re most drawn to.
Oversized straw hats, knit two-piece sets, airy blouses, printed dresses, and more — all of this season’s top trends are present in Zara’s new drop. Even better, the summer-ready selection also includes its fair share of strappy sandals, string bikinis, denim cutoffs, and throw-on-and-go slides, all of which are essential to a well-rounded summer wardrobe.
So while it’s unlikely that we’ll be spending our summers as we normally would (i.e. vacationing on the beach and hosting group picnics in the park), there is one thing about summer that we can still count on this year: Zara’s summer collection. Click ahead to shop our favorite pieces from the season’s first drop.
