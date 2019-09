Arya and The Hound’s narrative arcs are equally satisfying. The first, initially hell-bent on killing Cersei all by herself, is talked out of it by her curmudgeonly mentor, once it becomes clear that Daenerys won’t stop until the entire city is razed to the ground. It’s nice to see the old Arya briefly shine through. There’s still a young woman who wants to live inside the hardened killer. And the fact that she calls him “Sandor,” his real name, seems to indicate that she’s finally erased him — and Cersei — from her list . Instead of serving the god of Death, Arya now seems to be actively fighting him off. Her quest to help save the citizens of King’s Landing feels far more in line with the girl we first met back in Season 1, who wanted to be a knight of the realm. And by the very end of the episode, she’s even got a white horse to carry her to her green-eye killing destiny.