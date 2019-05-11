Arya might be the one to actually do the deed (just like she killed Littlefinger on Sansa’s command) but Sansa will definitely be a part of it as well. Also, speaking of people Arya might kill, let’s not forget that Dany has green eyes. It’s entirely possible that Arya kills Dany for Sansa, in order to save their family. One way or another, our favorite assassin is killing either Cersei or Dany before the end of Game of Thrones, season 8, episode 6.