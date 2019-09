This also isn’t counting the fact that Varys and Tyrion have somewhat mutually agreed that Dany has to die so Jon can take over. In the same vein of things Not Going Great for Dany in the upcoming episodes, there’s another theory that it was actually Sansa who orchestrated Euron’s attack on Dany’s dragons . That would be a total Littlefinger move, but Sansa did learn about backstabbing from the best. In a roundabout way, Sansa might actually be responsible for Dany’s eventual death. It would be surprising, but not that surprising. The show has already built up enough tension between Dany and Sansa to suggest that one of them is going to get rid of the other as a political move — and it’ll probably be Sansa doing away with Dany.