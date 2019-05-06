We as viewers should have always known there was no romantic ending for Arya and Gendry together unless one of the Game of Thrones spin-offs is about the two of them on the run as a weapons expert and highly skilled assassin. Becoming a lady and ruling over a kingdom was never in the cards for the youngest Stark girl, and it’s still not something on the horizon for her. At the end of episode 4, she has apparently joined the Hound again for parts unknown as the two set off together. There was no way you were ever going to tie Arya down, Gendry.