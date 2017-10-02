Similarly, at the top of season 14, Kourtney is clearly open to reconciling with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott; there’s no other way a new addition to the Kardashian-Disick brood would be possible. But, as we see in the season 14 preview, it looks like Kourtney will officially close the Lord Disick door sometime in the near future. "I’ve given up on being with the person I have three kids with," Kourt tells her mum Kris Jenner with her signature monotone in the promo. In another scene, Kourtney reveals to Khloé she had a new boyfriend; Khloé’s eyes almost pop out of her head at the news. The final tease in this sequence is Scott admitting in voice over, "I definitely am out of control," reminding us why Kourtney believes she can't have another child with the sometimes-reformed playboy.