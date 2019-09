Thankfully, Khloe gets some good news by episode’s end. After she quits taking birth control for a while, Dr. Huang finds at least 17 follicles in her uterus, when he had only counted five earlier. Now, Koko’s even got a "juicy" one and is about to ovulate, which means she needs to be extra careful during an upcoming trip to see boyfriend Tristan Thompson. If you’re wondering how Khloe’s uterus rebounded so prominently, her nails give us huge hints on the timeline. In her original visit to Dr. Huang, she has neon yellow square nails , which place the trip in early March 2017. In her second appointment, she has pointed coral nails and mentions seeing basketball player Tristan "on Monday." Khloe just so happened to be spotted leaving LAX on Sunday, June 4, to visit the Cleveland Cavaliers player while sporting the exact same pink-hued claws. So, the space between check-ups is probably about three months.