We're Taking A Safari With These 17 Desert-Ready Jackets

"To your right, you'll see a dazzle of zebras drinking by the watering hole. And further up on your left, that's a herd of elephants." Can you imagine it? Now look down — what are you wearing? If you're anything like us, a safari is the perfect excuse to pull out that two-piece oatmeal-colored utility set you bought during the last Buy More Save More sale at Shopbop. But what if we told you that you didn't need to travel across the world for an excuse to don your safari-ready look?
More and more, we're seeing brands, from Ganni to Acne Studios to & Other Stories, creating elevated versions of the safari jacket worn by the tour guide in Jurassic Park (pre-disaster) — and we're kind of in love with them. Amidst a season where utility pieces (jumpsuits, cargo pants, work boots, etc.) are the trend to get behind, it's no surprise that these oversized work jackets would be next in line. So before the summer heat makes even the lightest and airiest of jackets impossible to bear, get your hands on one of the 17 safari jackets ahead.
