25 Quilted Jackets To Cozy Up Your Closet

Dressing for the fall and winter months is a marathon, not a sprint. Although we experience these chilly seasons each and every year, jacket fatigue inevitably occurs. Once that first long-anticipated crispy day of the year hits, the urge to pull out all wool and puffer coats arrives in full force. But pace yourself, people: You're going to be stuck wearing them for the next six months if you're in the north half of the country.
We've rounded up 25 quilted jackets that'll postpone strictly puffer attire until it's absolutely necessary. Plus, when winter arrives, these quilted pieces are light enough to wear as an extra layer. Coat-layering may seem extreme when we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, but the ultra chilly weather will be here faster than you can say trick or treat, so you best be prepared. Plus, quilted jackets, especially those of the lightweight variety, are the equivalent of bringing your comforter everywhere. They're the portable blanket that ensures peak cuffing season feelings, and they deserve a place in your closet. Click on to shop some of our favorites — broken down by styles like zip-ups and bombers — ahead.
