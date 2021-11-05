The Best Winter Dresses To Shop Now, According To The Internet

Just because it's wintertime doesn't mean ultra-tight clothes get tossed out the window and into the snow. Keep it sexy in this French Connection pick fashioned from a ribbed sweater-like fabric that clings to your curves.4.7 out of 5 stars and 27 reviews on Nordstrom.comBody-con"beautiful dress: I’m normally a 10-12 in dresses I ordered a 10. The dress is form fitting but not ridiculously tight. It’s sits nice on my body...I am 5’10 198lbs for reference. I’m not super curvy but the pattern enhances my shape. The material is not thin but it’s also not super thick...it’s just right. I’ll be ordering the green one as well!" – Zoezoesbetter, Nordstrom reviewerShop