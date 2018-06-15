4 Ways To Dress For Wedding Season, According To Instagram

Wedding season is now in full swing, which means weeping at your best friend's first dance and posing with questionable props in makeshift photo booths. It also means you've got (many, many) outfits to plan.
Of course, inspiration can always be found on Instagram. From stylists to editors, the fashion crowd knows how to work occasion wear, whether that means a vintage '50s frock or a romantic floral gown. And while we can't necessarily hope to turn out a new look for every single wedding we attend (is it just us, or does the pile of invitations get bigger every year?), we can emulate these dreamy get-ups with tried-and-tested brands like Self-Portrait, new favorites like Kitri, and fast-fashion go-to's like Mango and Zara. We're all about buying one statement piece to wear time and time again, then mixing and matching different statement-making accessories to keep it fresh throughout the season.
Ahead, we've pulled together some of our favorite wedding guest outfits spotted on Instagram — and how we're planning on recreating them on our own.