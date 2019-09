4 Ways To Dress For Wedding Season, According To Instagram

Of course, inspiration can always be found on Instagram . From stylists to editors, the fashion crowd knows how to work occasion wear, whether that means a vintage '50s frock or a romantic floral gown. And while we can't necessarily hope to turn out a new look for every single wedding we attend (is it just us, or does the pile of invitations get bigger every year?), we can emulate these dreamy get-ups with tried-and-tested brands like Self-Portrait , new favorites like Kitri , and fast-fashion go-to's like Mango and Zara . We're all about buying one statement piece to wear time and time again, then mixing and matching different statement-making accessories to keep it fresh throughout the season.