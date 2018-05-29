3 Wedding Guest Looks For When You Don't Know What To Wear

Wedding season is something we look forward to and fear all at once. While it's ultimately a chance to witness a beautiful ceremony, or you know, make proper use of the open bar, every invite inevitably sparks the question, "Ugh, but what do I wear?" Deciphering wedding dress codes is grueling enough. Add the probability that you’re not going to want to wear the same dress to every party, and attending a wedding suddenly seems like more of an unexpectedly expensive chore.
Trying to crack the code of what “formal” exactly means, there’s some more leeway once summer hits. All it takes is an easy dress and some strappy heels to navigate the not-quite-cocktail, not-quite-black-tie minefield. Luckily, we’ve found an unlikely source providing all of our guest attire needs. From the perfect LBD to a mini Versace clutch (who knew?) Jet.com may just help solve the "what do I wear" question ahead of wedding season.