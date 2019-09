3 Wedding Guest Looks For When You Don't Know What To Wear

Trying to crack the code of what “formal” exactly means, there’s some more leeway once summer hits. All it takes is an easy dress and some strappy heels to navigate the not-quite-cocktail, not-quite-black-tie minefield. Luckily, we’ve found an unlikely source providing all of our guest attire needs. From the perfect LBD to a mini Versace clutch (who knew?) Jet.com may just help solve the "what do I wear" question ahead of wedding season.