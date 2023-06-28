The Best Straw Hats, Jewelry, & Sandals To Take On The Summer Trend

Straw always makes a comeback in the summertime, especially when it comes to donning straw bags and floppy beach hats. But really, straw (and raffia and rattan and jute) is so much more versatile than that. We've recently made a case for wearing raffia accessories year-round. Now, we're making a case for all the different ways to incorporate the natural material into your wardrobe. Read on how to see how to work straw and raffia into your summer accessory arsenal — from cowboy hats and tote bags to hoop earrings and woven wedges.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Straw Hats
Picture yourself lounging on vacation in a dramatic straw hat that shades your eyes and face from the beating sun. Now, imagine yourself at a music festival or a tennis game or the park. Maybe you'd feel ridiculous wearing a wide-brimmed hat in those situations but still want to take on the summer trend — in that case, opt for a straw cowgirl hat, a straw bucket hat, or even a straw visor for an elevated yet effortless look.
Straw Bags
We know them; we love them. We're talking about woven bags. While tote bags are the most common shape associated with the beachy material, there are so many more whimsical and wearable options out there to try. Consider donning a straw shoulder bag or crossbody in fun bucket or circular constructions. You can even jump on the fanny pack bandwagon with a rattan bum bag.
Straw Jewelry
Whether you're into tightly woven rattan or long raffia strands, you can incorporate them into your jewelry collection. Wear a colorful statement necklace, dramatic drop earrings, or thick bangles throughout the summer and beyond for extra flare.
Straw Sandals
Slip into a pair of straw sandals this summer and never look back. Choose between slides, slingbacks, or platforms that'll elevate your day and night looks. And while beige-tan straw and raffia are a tried-and-true way to go, you can also be more playful with vibrantly dyed sandals.
More Straw Shoes
Maybe you're looking to go funkier than sandals. Or you'd like to wear straw in out-of-the-box shoe styles like heels or sneakers. In that case, you're in the right place. Find a ton of straw heels and wedges that you can effortlessly pair with a sundress or make your new everyday shoe a pair of straw espadrilles or not-so-basic sneakers.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.