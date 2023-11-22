ADVERTISEMENT
Reformation’s Black Friday Sale Offers 25% Off Everything — Yes, Everything

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated November 22, 2023, 1:35 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Reformation.
In our minds, Black Friday sales serve two purposes: finding the perfect gifts for our loved ones for the upcoming holiday season and finally hitting check out on that online cart of items we’ve been obsessing over for months. Enter Reformation’s sale for Black Friday.
Both in stores and online, everything that the L.A.-based brand offers will be 25% off — and, yes, that includes limited-edition lines, like The Collection designed alongside Laura Vasser and the recent collab with the New York City Ballet. And while Reformation pieces tend to go fast, you’ll have more than one day to take advantage of the deal as the sale is running from November 22 to 27. 
To help get you started, we’ve rounded up just a few of our faves, including cozy sweaters, everyday denim, covetable outerwear, and celeb-approved styles (hi, Taylor Swift). Scroll on to discover more. 
Winter-Ready Sweaters 

Make sure you’re prepared for cozy season with a selection of luxe sweaters — made from materials like cotton, wool, or cashmere — that will have you winter-ready whether you’re cocooning at home or braving the cold. 
Holiday Dresses 

If we can’t get a little fancy during the holidays, when will we be able to? Revel in your festive side with Reformation’s party-ready dresses that come in a variety of silhouettes. We keep finding ourselves drawn to velvet and silky fabrications.   
Evergreen Denim 

It’s never a bad time for denim — especially when it’s Reformation’s versatile and comfortable denim. Find full looks with an array of jeans, jackets, maxi skirts, dresses, and more suited toward every personality and personal style.  
Celeb-Approved Looks 

If you look to your fave stars for fashion inspo, now is the time to click add to cart on A-listers’ go-to styles. Taylor Swift is frequently seen sporting Reformation pieces, like the Jadey Oversized V-Neck Sweater, while Selena Gomez has opted for the on-trend Nylah Nappah Knee Boot and Gigi Hadid is a fan of Agathea Chunky Loafer. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was seen in the flowy Liana Dress this summer and Kaia Gerber has been known to wear the chocolate-brown Mason Pant — and that’s just to name a few. 
Seasonal Outerwear 

Bundle up this season with chic outerwear that will actually make your outfit and not just cover it up. This winter, we’ve got our eyes on pieces like party-ready faux-fur looks, full-length coats, cropped jackets, and investment pieces that will last for years to come. 
Stylish Footwear & Accessories 

No outfit is complete without a complementary pair of shoes and a cute handbag tying everything together. Luckily, there are plenty of options to choose from, whether you need new boots, are hopping on the ballet flat trend, or want a new carry-everything tote
Matching Sets 

A low-effort way to look stylishly put together? A matching set, of course. Even better? Each of the pieces found in these combos works just as well on its own, too, so don’t be afraid to experiment. 
