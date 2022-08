From Malibu To Williamsburg, Inside Kaia Gerber’s Jetsetter Beauty Routine

For dinner, I'm going to Via Carota , which is very classic New York. It's very good. Then afterwards I'm going to a concert, so I put a little extra effort into getting ready. I blow dry my hair. My hair is actually naturally curly. Usually, I'll either curl it with the Dyson Airwrap — I'm not good at doing my hair and that like does it for you — or, I'll just let it air dry. I might go in and add some bends with my straighter. I put on trousers, a vest, boots, and a little bit of Daisy.