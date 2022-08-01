From Malibu To Williamsburg, Inside Kaia Gerber’s Jetsetter Beauty Routine

After spending a Sunday by the pool at her parents house in Malibu, Kaia Gerber slides her Five-Minute Journal in a pre-packed carryon and catches a red eye to New York. The 20-year-old model — and face of Marc Jacobs' Daisy Ever So Fresh — doesn't bring a single pair of heels. "I know I'm going to walk a lot," she says, explaining that during the week she's going from her classes in Brooklyn to dinner in the West Village before heading to a friend's concert at Terminal 5 (so, Celine boots are the move).
Ahead, Gerber diaries a full week in her life. On Monday, she's eating a spoonful of sea moss gel (a new health trend she's "very into"), and by Saturday, she's grabbing a breakfast sandwich in her pajamas before getting ready for the theatre. Her pace is quick and her recommendations honest. The following was told to Megan Decker and edited for length and clarity.
Sunday
I wake up at my parents house, which is wonderful — it's by the beach. I usually wake up early so I have like an hour before the rest of the world is awake and I don't have to work yet. I make a matcha and take it outside with me. I do The Five Minute Journal or five minutes of stream of consciousness writing, and read a little bit. I'm reading Abandon Me by Melissa Febos.
My mom wakes up and we go on a hike together. We do a little hike in Malibu, which is really beautiful. We take my dog Milo who can outwalk me. Then we go and get smoothies at SunLife. My brother worked there when we were in high school, so it brings me back.
I shower and wash my hair. I wash my hair every day — which I know people have thoughts about, but that's what I do. I use Stephen Knoll shampoo and conditioner. Now that I have colored hair, I have to think about what I wash it with. Then I'll use a coffee scrub. I wash my face with the Allies of Skin cleanser and put on the ClearChoice Sunscreen on my face.
On my body, I really like this Hamptons Sun Tanning Oil that has an SPF in it — my dad introduced me to it. I wear a hat, too. My face is always five shades lighter than my body. I work by the pool, read some scripts and things.
On Sunday nights, we have this tradition in my family where we do homemade pizzas. At night, I wash my face again and do my nighttime routine, which is basically the same every night.
Monday
On Monday I wake up at my own house. I have a spoon full of sea moss gel, a new thing that I'm very into. I work out with my wonderful trainer Kirsty [Godso]. Then I go to Erewhon and get a smoothie.
I go home and wash my face. If I'm working from home, I use Allies of Skin Moisturizer, the Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment, it's great. I work from home, make dinner, and get ready for bed.
Here's my nighttime routine: I wash my face with the Allies of Skin cleanser. Everything I use is Allies of Skin; I don't use anything else. I get the products for free, but they have literally changed my skin. I use the CE15 Bakuchiol Oil, mix with the Night Cream, and lather that on my face and go to sleep.
Tuesday
Tuesday I'm on set. I wake up at 4 a.m. and I get in the shower immediately. When I go to work I don't put any products on my face, I just go clean. I wash my hair because I think it's easier to work with fresh hair.
I work all day and then I have to get on a flight. I rush home and shower again, wash my makeup off. On days that I wear a lot of makeup for work, I use a makeup-removing balm and then I'll go in with a face wash. I use this balm from Farmacy that takes off all the eye makeup and breaks it down really well.
I'm a pre-packer. I've packed days in advance, so I just grab my bag and head out the door. My lips get really dry when I travel, so for plane rides I use the Laneige Sleeping Mask, lather that on my lips and go to sleep knowing I'll wake up in New York.
Wednesday
The red eye to New York always sounds like a good idea...but it's actually a terrible idea because you only have like four hours to sleep. But I get to wake up in New York, which I do like.
It's really hot, so I shower and put on sunscreen. I know I'm going to walk a lot today. I'm taking classes here in New York. I go from school directly to dinner, so I keep stuff in my bag. I do my makeup in the car in like five minutes. It's a little bit of YSL Touche Éclat under my eyes then the Rouge Volupté Shine on my lips. I spray on my Daisy Perfume as a refresh.
I go home and do my nighttime routine. I also have a cup of spearmint tea; I try to have a cup of spearmint tea with honey every night.
Thursday
I wake up and have a Zoom call early. My Zoom routine is not showering, but making it look like I showered. I brush my hair, sometimes I run a blowdryer on it. I put on a little bit of makeup, the top half of a presentable outfit, and stay in my sweatpants or my pajamas.
I have class again. The classes I'm taking are in Brooklyn, so I walk to them. It's like five miles, but it's really lovely. It's beautiful here and I love to walk. Also, I drink three Hydro Flasks a day, so lots and lots of water.
I come home, get ready for bed, and go to sleep. Christophe Robin has a really good hair mask, so sometimes I'll put that on my ends and sleep in it.
Friday
On Friday I walk to Washington Square Park. When I moved to New York I used to hang out there all the time because the kids my own age would go to college around there. I walk there, and I love it in the summer when everyone is outside.
I meet up with my friend Nico who I did American Horror Story with and my friend Travis who is here and staying with me. We get matcha, sit in the park and catch up.
For dinner, I'm going to Via Carota, which is very classic New York. It's very good. Then afterwards I'm going to a concert, so I put a little extra effort into getting ready. I blow dry my hair. My hair is actually naturally curly. Usually, I'll either curl it with the Dyson Airwrap — I'm not good at doing my hair and that like does it for you — or, I'll just let it air dry. I might go in and add some bends with my straighter. I put on trousers, a vest, boots, and a little bit of Daisy.
My friend's concert at Terminal 5 is really fun. Being able to see live music again is really lovely and refreshing. Then I go home and go to sleep. It's later than usual — but I never, ever sleep in makeup.
Saturday
Saturday morning I walk — in my pajamas — to get sandwiches. I come back, shower. I have a Zoom meeting, so I get ready for that, the shortcut version of what I normally do. I put on moisturizer, a little bit of Rouge Volupté Shine, and brush up my brows.
I walk across the Williamsburg Bridge and back.
Then I go to a play called Circle Jerk. It's nothing like it sounds, but also exactly like it sounds. It was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize — it's really a genius piece of work. I like dressing up for the theater, I think it's really fun. I curl my hair and put on a little bit of Daisy. I don't wear heels in New York because I walk everywhere. Instead, I wear my Celine boots, which are trusty. They've gotten me far.
I go home and drink my tea and go to bed.
