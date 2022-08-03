Inside Kaia Gerber’s Jetsetter Beauty Routine

After spending a Sunday by the pool at her parents house in Malibu, Kaia Gerber slides her Five-Minute Journal in a pre-packed carryon and catches a red eye to New York. The 20-year-old model — and face of Marc Jacobs' Daisy Ever So Fresh — doesn't bring a single pair of heels. "I know I'm going to walk a lot," she says, explaining that during the week she's going from her classes in Brooklyn to dinner in the West Village before heading to a friend's concert at Terminal 5 (so, Celine boots are the move).