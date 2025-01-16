ADVERTISEMENT
Massimo Dutti’s Winter Sale Is Full Of Season’s Biggest Trends

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated January 16, 2025, 9:46 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Massimo Dutti.
Home to some of the chicest clothing and accessories on the market, Massimo Dutti — which also happens to be Zara’s sister brand — has elevated everyday pieces to add to your winter wardrobe. The Spanish retailer offers classic and trending designs alike: You can get your fix of ruffles, barn jackets, and loafers, while also picking up closet staples like work pants. To make it all even more enticing, Massimo Dutti is currently holding a winter sale, with select styles up to 50% off and free standard shipping. 
From elegant winter dresses to casual square-toe boots, you can find everything to round out your wardrobe at a discount. Most styles on-site are currently between 20% and 50% off. And while there’s plenty of stock and sizes available, we can’t promise that your favorite pieces will stick around for long, so peruse the sale section to shop major deals and secure new threads. 
Massimo Dutti Outerwear On Sale

If you’re looking to curate an outerwear rotation that fulfills all your cool-weather needs, Massimo Dutti’s sale section is calling your name. From corduroy, velvet, suede, and wool, the winter coats on offer are high-quality and extra-cozy.
Massimo Dutti
Medium Wool Blend Coat
$140.00$320.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Jacket With Suede Pockets Detail
$490.00$650.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Crushed Velvet Blazer
$140.00$280.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Double Technical Fabric Jacket
$140.00$280.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Tops On Sale

Whether you want a new button-down or cardigan for work, a striped polo top to run errands, or an evening blouse that hits on a few 2025 fashion trends, you can find them all on sale right now at Massimo Dutti. Most of the brand’s tops also come in neutrals, ensuring they’ll easily mesh into and complement your existing wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Knit Sweater With Polo Collar And Buttons
$80.00$140.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Shirt With Ruffles
$70.00$140.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Check Wool And Alpaca Blend Cardigan
$190.00$250.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Shirt With Double Stripes
$60.00$120.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Bottoms On Sale

Slip into these unique yet versatile trousers, midi skirts, and statement jeans throughout the winter and beyond. Most are on sale for under $100 right now, making them hard to pass up on.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Co-ord Trousers
$80.00$160.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Straight-fit Flocked Cotton Jeans
$70.00$160.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Wide-leg Trousers
$70.00$160.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Herringbone Midi Skirt With Slit
$120.00$160.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Dresses On Sale

Ahead of the holidays, Massimo Dutti had all the holiday party outfits we wanted. Surprise: Some of those styles are still available… and now discounted! Cart up a midi dress (or two) for your winter soirées, Valentine’s Day dates, and this season's weddings
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Draped Dress
$90.00$180.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Semi-sheer Midi Dress
$160.00$320.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Strapless Dress
$90.00$190.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Satin Midi Dress
$160.00$349.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti Shoes, Bags, & Accessories On Sale

The cherry on top of any outfit is the accessories, and luckily you can find top-quality options at this brand, too. From trending green bags and loafers to decadent capes and hoop earrings, the sale section has it all.
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Biker Ankle Boots
$119.00$320.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric Cashmere Cape
$140.00$250.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Loafers
$99.90$190.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Silver Hoop Earrings
$30.00$60.00
Massimo Dutti
