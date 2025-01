Home to some of the chicest clothing and accessories on the market, Massimo Dutti — which also happens to be Zara’s sister brand — has elevated everyday pieces to add to your winter wardrobe . The Spanish retailer offers classic and trending designs alike: You can get your fix of ruffles barn jackets , and loafers , while also picking up closet staples like work pants . To make it all even more enticing, Massimo Dutti is currently holding a winter sale, with select styles up to 50% off and free standard shipping.