I’m in My Barbie Era. Here Are 5 Ways I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

I've always adored being the girliest girly girl. Growing up, I was in ballet. And my favorite part of class wasn't dancing — no, it was dressing up. I enjoyed wearing pink outfits and poofy tutus. I loved looking like a doll. After all, playing with Barbies, my ultimate girly fashion icon, was my favorite pastime. At that time, Barbie dolls were my whole world. I celebrated every birthday, academic achievement, and milestone (including every single tooth I lost — thank you, Mom and Dad) by getting a new Barbie.
But as I got older, I realized that none of the dolls in my collection really looked like me. As a chubby Latina in South Florida in the early 2000s, there wasn’t a Barbie that represented me. My classmates talked about cherishing dolls that looked most like them, but I never had one that resembled me. As I began to realize that my favorite toy left me, and so many other girls of different races, hair textures, sizes, and abilities, out, I started to develop an aversion to all things Barbiecore.
Rebelling, I painted my pink and purple room a bright green (again, thank you, Mom and Dad) and removed all of my girly decor. I started dressing in more muted colors and less feminine silhouettes. Being plus-size made it hard enough to shop for ultra-frilly looks, so opting for basics made it easier on my wardrobe, too. I missed the pink, but it didn’t work for me anynore. It just felt wrong.
Then, in 2016, Mattel released dolls in a variety of new body shapes and skin tones, including its first plus-size Barbie. I can still remember how it made me feel. Her proportions were similar to mine. She had curves, but they weren’t unrealistic. Her legs resembled mine almost perfectly. I felt an immediate rush to find more outfits and accessories for her — I couldn’t wait.
Little by little, I started to see myself in Barbie, and it healed my inner child. I dove back into my love for fashion, and while there’s still so much work to be done on the representation front for various groups of people, I felt like I was finally a part of something bigger. I became inspired to be a voice for other plus-size Latinas or anyone who had ever felt cast out when they simply wanted to feel beautiful. That sparked something in me that led me to where I am today, a plus-size fashion content creator in my Barbie era.
In 2021, I posted my first video on TikTok. I was terrified — I knew what the comments could look like under this type of video. My mind was racing with thoughts of self-doubt: “What if I’m not cut out for this?” “Why am I talking to a camera?” “What if no one cares?” But then I thought back to my younger self — a version of me who wanted nothing more than to feel seen, beautiful, and represented. I knew I needed to do it for her. If I could make a single person feel valid in the way they wanted to present themselves, I knew my job would be done.
Within a handful of days of posting that video, it got one million views, and I gained 30,000 followers. There are no words to describe how I felt that week. My career as a creator took off, and it led me to quit my full-time job and move across the country from Florida to Los Angeles to become a full-time creator. I never thought my life would change so much from posting a “silly little video,” as I used to call them. I was able to build a career off of inspiring people and making them feel the way I wanted to feel as a kid.
Embracing my inner Barbie has done so much for me. And with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premiering this week, more women, girls, and femmes are embracing Barbiecore. To help, here is how you can enter your Barbie era, too.
Validate your inner Barbie.
The No. 1 rule I follow based on what I’ve learned over the years is that you have to be your own muse. You can’t wait for there to be a Barbie to represent you — you have to be that Barbie. Define your own beauty standards, pursue your passions, and express yourself authentically.
Finding inspiration, confidence, and creativity within yourself is so special. Cultivate self-confidence, surround yourself with what makes you happy, and remember that the best thing you can be is you. Barbie reminds us that you have the power to create your own path, inspire others, and live a life that reflects your true essence.
Wear pink — and lots of it.
Pink, the quintessential Barbie color, embodies whimsy and feminine glory. Trust me, pink makes any outfit — yes, even three-day old sweats — 10 times better. My go-to hack is to always have an elevating pink accessory on hand.
My favorite ways to incorporate the color include wearing a pink ribbon around my waist when I’m in athleisure, adding a pink hair bow to my slicked-back, four-day hair ponytail, and pairing pink feminine statement necklaces with my laid-back looks. Pink has become synonymous with the Barbie world, so drape yourself in pink if you wish.
Don’t be afraid to draw attention to yourself.
Drawing attention to myself, especially because of my size, used to be my worst nightmare. I opted for leggings and oversized sweaters in neutral colors for as long as I could to hide my body and myself. However, there’s nothing more empowering than wearing whatever you want, wherever you want. It's not about seeking validation but rather about embracing self-expression and empowering others to do the same.
I started wearing my princess gowns everywhere, from industry events to simple grocery store runs. It was terrifying at first — I noticed stares, eye rolls, and snickers. But along with that came dozens of compliments every single day. It was like I unlocked a new realm of kindness in the world. Now, I confidently and happily wear my bows, frills, and tulle on a daily basis.
Like Barbie, explore all of your passions.
Since Mattel first introduced her, Barbie has had more that 200 careers — and you, too, can take different paths until you find the right one.
I have struggled with believing in myself as a content creator because some don’t consider it a “real” job, which has sometimes led to imposter syndrome. There have been so many instances when I tell someone I am a content creator, and they follow with, “Cool! But what do you actually do for work?” Unfortunately, hearing these negative phrases repeatedly has affected the way I recognize and celebrate my achievements. But I have learned that it’s worth pursuing the things you’re passionate about because they can make you more whole.
Find your fellow Barbies.
You’re never too old to play dress up, and you can lean on friends to make it a reality. When I moved to LA, I found my pink besties thanks to social media, and my Barbie besties helped me get more comfortable dressing like the iconic doll.
While it took some time to get used to drawing so much attention because of the clothes I wore, having friends that dressed similarly made it easier. Every time we dress in head-to-toe pink, we get asked, “What’s the occasion? Where are you going? What are you celebrating? What’s with all the pink?” At first, it was frustrating, but surrounding yourself with your own Barbies celebrates individuality and fosters self-expression through creativity. Everyone has their own interpretation of Barbie and different sources of inspiration that they hope to emulate. Additionally, it creates a space where you can share experiences and learn from each other.
Recently, one of my best friends, Chazlyn, got me my own Barbie for my 23rd birthday. It wasn’t just any Barbie — she got me a plus-size Barbie, whose hair she dyed to match mine. To top it off, she added my most prominent birthmarks exactly where I have them. For the first time in my life, I got to say, “Wow. This is me.” And I will never forget that feeling.
