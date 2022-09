What Happened To All The Plus-Size Influencers?

For plus-size creator Ratnadevi Manokaran , the launch of Instagram in 2010 was a way to connect to the global fatosphere. "There was a growing understanding [of the ways fatphobia had hurt us all] and a sense of togetherness. It was as if we were all learning from one another, about something we had all just come upon," she says. That’s certainly how it felt for me. Through Instagram, I could inundate my life with photos of fellow fat babes wearing whatever they wanted, writing and speaking honestly about weight stigma, reclaiming their sexualities, and so much more – all of which showed me it was possible to live differently (more boldly and freely) IRL.