Anyway, while casually Tumbling through the Internet, one staffer here came across Kim Kardashian's old MySpace profile — her pretty, pretty pink profile. And, it made us very curious. What other celebrity MySpace accounts are still kickin'? We just had to do a little Internet sleuthing, and we were able to find the profiles of seven of today's most buzzed about names, permanently etched into the digital fabric of 2008. If Top 8s were still a thing, these ladies would definitely be in ours — along with Tom from Myspace, obviously.