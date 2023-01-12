All The Fashion Items Our Team Tried & Loved In December

Coming off the holiday high is never easy, leaving those who've spent hefty pennies on gifts, travel, and other break expenses with a tighter wallet. Thankfully, our fashion team is dedicated to trying it all — or at least, attempting to — in order to give you the best reviews possible as we enter the new year in style, so you don't spend more than you should.
Instead of keeping them all to ourselves, we’re sharing the best of what we bought and received last month. From trip-saving sneakers to cozy balaclavas, here’s what we couldn’t get enough of in December.
APL Mesh Sneakers
"When traveling to Morocco, over the holiday break, my luggage got lost as a result of the winter storm. And while I could borrow clothing from my family members (and share the same pair of pants with my husband), I was only left with the shoes that I wore on the plane. It took me all of 2022 to find a versatile pair of all-white sneakers that I could wear as much in the gym as outside of it, and this choice from APL paid off as the knit pair took me from leisurely excursions around the city to a rooftop dinner and a hike." — Irina Grechko, fashion director
Sézane Léontine Sweater
"I’ve always been a fan of striped sweaters, so there was no chance I wouldn’t love this Sézane number. But what really made it a winner for me is the oversized sleeve silhouette that makes it look edgier than any regular sweater, making basic outfits look a but more elevated. So far, I’ve worn it with jeans and leather shorts (pictured above), with the latter being my favorite." — Frances Solá-Santiago, fashion writer
Grace Fforde Chandelier Necklace
"This beaded choker necklace is beautifully made and truly makes me feel like a fairy princess or Kristen Dunst as Marie Antoinette in the iconic 2006 Sofia Coppola film. Really, what more could you ask for?" — Esther Newman, UK affiliate writer
Offhours Homecoming
"I take my loungewear very seriously, and tend to bundle up as soon as I leave my bed in the winter months. My go-to is a baby pink fleece robe with fluffy sheep ears attached to the hood, but it's not exactly presentable when I have to answer the doorbell. I've been swapping it out for this cozy homecoat by Offhours, which looks like a quilted blanket you can actually wear. The recycled polyester quilting (made from 38 recycled bottles) keeps me so toasty, and the chic design come with closures attached to the waist, making this an comfy yet presentable outwear to throw on for running errands, like getting coffee or taking out the trash." — Venus Wong, UK senior affiliate travel writer
Mara Hoffman x Baggu Bag
"While I have a good collection of reusable totes at home, unless I am specifically going to the grocery store, I often forget to bring them. In 2023, I made a resolution to be even better about eliminating disposable bags from my lifestyle, and this shopper — created from a collaboration between print-forward and sustainable brand Mara Hoffman and reusable bag brand Baggu — is making it really easy with its statement design and foldable silhouette that fits in most of my handbags." — Irina Grechko, fashion director
Landon Carryall Bag
"The Refinery29 Most Wanted Team, which oversees all things shopping for our readers, has recently named this duffle bag one of their MVPs (Most Valuable Products) of the last year. I tried out the brand's bestselling product, The Landon Carryall, and I completely see what the hype is about: it has one of the smartest designs I've seen in a bag, with a compartment attached to every side of the interior panels. There's enough space for a laptop, a slot for your water bottle, a key holder attachment, a zipped pocket for essentials – even a laundry bag. I also appreciate the super long handles, which makes slinging it over the shoulder that much easier. The medium size has enough space to get me through a five-day trip." — Venus Wong, UK senior affiliate travel writer
Anna Sui Crochet Balaclava
"This is undoubtedly the coziest thing I’ve ever put on my head. Plus, all these beautiful, sunset colors are definitely brightening up my January blues!" — Esther Newman, UK affiliate writer
Mango Chain Loaffers
"Believe it or not, this is my first pair of loafers — ever. Loafers are not a big fashion item at home in Puerto Rico, so it took nearly 7 years of living in New York and for them to become one of 2022’s trendiest items, for me to finally take the plunge. I’m so glad I did though because these babies are so versatile and comfortable it’s been hard for me to take them off. I’ve worn them with cargo jeans to work from home and wide leg denim (pictured here) for Christmas lunch. Although the chain detailing may seem too glitzy, I promise it adds just the right amount of extra to any outfit." — Frances Solá-Santiago, fashion writer