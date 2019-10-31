Everlane’s Goal To Eliminate Virgin Plastic By 2021 Is On Track—Here Are The Current Recycled Wardrobe Essentials
There’s a lot to like about Everlane: their transparent, direct-to-consumer pricing, accessible and body-positive model casting, and, lest we forget, consistently classic wardrobe staples that still feel thoroughly modern and fresh. That would probably be enough for us, but there’s an additional hook that always keeps the brand on our top ten lists: their ever-expanding selection of recycled fabrics.
In 2019 alone, the brand unveiled three repurposed materials: ReKnit (a footwear fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles); ReDown (a collection of recycled-down outerwear), and ReCashmere (a collection of recovered sweaters rewoven from the precious goat-hair fiber). And let’s not forget last year’s launch of ReNew (a range of recycled-plastic polyester fabric used in a range of outerwear, tops, and intimates).
With so many eco-friendly options in the mix, we decided it was time to round up all of them, for a deep dive on each one. Click through to see all of the re-purposed fabrics that Everlane has to offer, along with an explanation of what’s actually going into the material and what styles you can actually own it in. There’s almost enough here to ensure that your entire wardrobe is recycled — and if Everlane makes good on their promise to eliminate virgin plastic from their supply chain by 2021, that may just be possible.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.