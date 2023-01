All The Fashion Items Our Team Tried & Loved In December

"Believe it or not, this is my first pair of loafers — ever. Loafers are not a big fashion item at home in Puerto Rico , so it took nearly 7 years of living in New York and for them to become one of 2022’s trendiest items, for me to finally take the plunge. I’m so glad I did though because these babies are so versatile and comfortable it’s been hard for me to take them off. I’ve worn them with cargo jeans to work from home and wide leg denim (pictured here) for Christmas lunch. Although the chain detailing may seem too glitzy, I promise it adds just the right amount of extra to any outfit." — Frances Solá-Santiago, fashion writer