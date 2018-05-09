Kim Kardashian Will Be Honored At The CFDA Awards

In 2012, Kim Kardashian West “let” her then-boyfriend, now-husband Kanye West clean out her closet and throw away anything he deemed 'uncool.' She later revealed that she actually kept everything to save for her daughter, North, but thanked West for “helping her fall in love with fashion.” And so it seems, six years ago, West had the vision — just look at how his styling tricks have changed fashion, how he had the foresight to tell his wife she needed to get on the tiny sunglasses trend, and how the infamous Great Leather Jogger Fiasco of 2013 took the world by storm — because Kardashian is getting the ultimate stamp of approval from the fashion industry.
Advertisement
On June 4, Kardashian will be honored with the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. “Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a press release. “Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world. Her reach extends far beyond her own brands,” CFDA board member Tommy Hilfiger added. “Every time she wears, posts, or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”
Kardashian’s influence is undeniable, especially for someone who is often criticized as not having any talent. As she told Forbes in 2016 of the success of her game, website, and app (which earned her the cover of the magazine): “When people looked at me in a way like, 'Why is she stepping into the tech world? That's not her territory! Stick to reality TV!' I was like, 'No.' This is fun for me," she said. “Now I'm coming up with Kimojis and the app and all these other ideas. I don't see myself stopping.”
Now, we wonder if West will be able to tear himself away from the studio to support his wife on her big night. Perhaps he'll even introduce her?
Advertisement