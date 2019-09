Kim Kardashian Cut Her Dresses Down To North West’s Size

That feeling has expanded into the online-only clothing line, The Kids Supply , that she created with her husband Kanye West . The range is updated monthly with limited-edition pieces not unlike what we’ve seen her own children wear. It turns out, that it was intentional. “It’s been such a fun journey to figure out how our kids like to dress and how to make cool clothes for kids,” Kardashian tells T Singapore. “We’ve always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North’s size.”