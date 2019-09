Kim Kardashian Will Be Honoured At The CFDA Awards

In 2012, Kim Kardashian West “let” her then-boyfriend, now-husband Kanye West clean out her closet and throw away anything he deemed 'uncool.' She later revealed that she actually kept everything to save for her daughter, North, but thanked West for “helping her fall in love with fashion.” And so it seems, six years ago, West had the vision — just look at how his styling tricks have changed fashion, how he had the foresight to tell his wife she needed to get on the tiny sunglasses trend , and how the infamous Great Leather Jogger Fiasco of 2013 took the world by storm — because Kardashian is getting the ultimate stamp of approval from the fashion industry.