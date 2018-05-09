Kim Kardashian Will Be Honoured At The CFDA Awards

On June 4, Kardashian will be honoured with the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. “Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a press release. “Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world. Her reach extends far beyond her own brands,” CFDA board member Tommy Hilfiger added. “Every time she wears, posts, or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”