“Allergy Face” Is Real — & Here’s What You Can Do About It

While red eyes seem inevitable during allergy season, there are ways to effectively manage them. "Believe it or not, steroid nasal sprays are just as effective for eye symptoms as eyedrops," says Dr. Elliott. "Avoid eyedrops that treat red-eye — they contain vasoconstrictors that shrink blood vessels. Your body can get so used to them with regular use that you can have rebound red eyes when you stop using it. Antihistamine eye drops and saline eye drops to flush out your eyes are your best bet."