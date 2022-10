On Thursdays I tend to follow the same skincare and makeup routine — with a twist. Thursdays are usually my preparation day for my weekend of touring. On every other Thursday, I like to get a gel manicure over my natural nails, and I also do a deep exfoliation with my Let’s Scrub Deep Exfoliating Mitt and remove any unwanted hair by shaving or sugaring. I then either get a spray tan, or I tan at home using Bella Bronze self-tanning products in either Mocha or Dark Violet . I like both colors and sometimes I like to mix the two. I love the sun, but I almost never sit in direct sunlight, and I never go outside without SPF on at least my face, if not my body. The sun damage, aging and risk of cancer simply isn’t worth it. I would rather use self-tanning products and I have found the Bella Bronze range to be the most realistic-looking and easiest to apply. It also wears off better than any other products I’ve tried.