It’s not abnormal for me to run on little to no sleep on weekends. I do my very best, but my normal routine, sleep and hydration usually takes a significant hit which is why it’s so important to me that I’m rigid about it during the week. I normally fly out to whichever destination I am performing first, early on Friday mornings. The plane ride dehydrates me considerably, so I do my best to counteract that by drinking extra water. Then depending on my schedule, I try as hard as I can to stick to my regular skin care routine and get some sleep. Often that sleep is on the plane in between shows and it’s normally a few hours here and there.