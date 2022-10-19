Georgia Sinclair is an international DJ, producer, and tech entrepreneur. As a music producer, Sinclair has found massive success working with high profile artists such as G-Eazy, as well as releasing her own music including her latest electro-pop banger, "Beat My Drum". Sinclair has DJ residencies at some of the world’s leading venues, including Resorts World Las Vegas and Premier Atlantic City. As a tech entrepreneur, Sinclair is pioneering virtual avatars and touring — a move she firmly believes will change the way we consume entertainment. This week, Georgia breaks down her beauty routine from start to finish during one of the busiest and most pivotal weeks in her career — the launch of her first Virtual Avatar — a motion-capture avatar version of herself, and the prototype for a series of other characters and projects that she is developing— at NFT NYC, one of the largest gatherings of the Web3 community in the world. Sinclair walked Refinery29 through how she preps her hair, skin and makeup before going on stage, her dedicated self-care practices and how she achieves balance with a demanding schedule.
Advertisement
Inside Georgia’s AM to PM Skincare Routine
My morning skincare exclusively consists of the Liberty Belle RX range. Hands down, that's the thing that has made the most difference in my beauty routine. The products have transformed my face and taken years off my skin, and I never would have believed skincare could do that. I use the Bromance Cleanser for Face, Scalp and Hair, Eye Do Peptide Wrinkle Defense Eye Gel, Next Level Triple Strength Stabilized Vitamin C Serum, Glam Squad Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating and Brightening Serum, Star Quality Firming + Collagen Complex Rich Wrinkle Defense Cream, Superhero Blue Light and Pollution Defense Antioxidant Wrinkle Cream, plus the Superstar SPF 50+ Daily Facial Sunscreen. This is the only facial sunscreen I’ve ever found that doesn’t make me break out and sits perfectly underneath makeup. I also use the Lucas Papaw Ointment on my lips. I never go anywhere without this and apply it all day and at night.
shop 8 products
When getting back to my hotel after a rigorous late night DJ set, I don’t feel like doing my nighttime routine, but I force myself. I start by taking off my makeup with a water-based baby wipe. I like the fragrance-free wipes from Honest. I don’t like traditional make up wipes, as I find a lot of the ingredients do more harm to your skin than good, but I do believe it’s important to wipe your makeup off properl,y and not just rely on your cleanser.
Advertisement
After I have wiped away most of the make up, my night time beauty routine begins. First up, I use my Bromance cleanser to ensure my skin is completely clean. I also use Clinique Take The Day Off Oil-Based Makeup Remover to remove any eyeliner or mascara — always make sure to clean the oil from your skin properly after using it! I use a water soaked cotton round.
Then the fun begins. I recently purchased a Theraface PRO, which has eight different functions including red and blue light therapy, percussive massage therapy, which is great for TMJ issues, hot and cold therapy, and microcurrent therapy. I normally go through a combo of everything while I chill out and watch 30 minutes of TV. I then complete my night time skincare routine with the following Liberty Belle RX products: Eye Do Peptide Wrinkle Defense Eye Gel, Eye Dream Restorative Retinol Eye Cream, Glam Squad Hyaluronic Acid Brightening and Hydrating Serum, Game Changer Pore Refining and Mattifying Gel and Quiet Achiever Leave on Exfoliating Gel, or Advanced Dream Team Potent Retinol. I cycle between Quiet Achiever and Dream Team every second night. I finish with the Date Night Leave On Deep Hydration Mask, Power Broker Anti Redness Moisturizer, and yet again, Lucas Papaw Ointment on my lips. The finishing touch is GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, a total game changer, especially if you love long lashes but don’t like the look of extensions or fake lashes like I do. I’m hooked!
Advertisement
shop 4 products
Georgia’s Makeup Must-Haves For DJ Sets
A must-have for my skin is a session with my favorite hydrating mask by 111 Skin before I do my makeup, so my skin is well-hydrated. My absolute favorite range right now is Charlotte Tilbury. I have basically switched out all of my makeup to products in her range because they are all so good! I start by prepping my skin with the Charlotte Tilbury WONDERGLOW Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash Primer. Next, I apply my foundation with a damp beauty sponge. My favorite is the UVé Beauty Violet Blender because it is soft and anti-bacterial. I love the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, which is the sheerest coverage in her range — perfect for me.
Next, I get to work on my stubborn dark under-eye circles. I use a combination of the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Concealer and the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish! Color Corrector. I layer them both until I am happy with the coverage. Then I move on to my eye makeup. I generally prefer a more natural look, but I’ll sometimes apply a color or two from the Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter ExxagerEyes Eyeshadow Palette in Rose Gold. If I feel like a more defined eye, I will then apply a subtle wing with liquid liner using the KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner in Trooper. Next, it’s time to apply my mascara and tame my brows with the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze. Then I move onto my cheeks where I apply bronzer to highlight my cheekbones, and blush to highlight my cheeks with NARS Bronzing Powder in Laguna and the NARS Blush in Orgasm.
Advertisement
shop 8 products
Finally, I like to highlight the bridge of my nose and the cupid’s bow of my lip with a powder highlighter, like Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Beautifying All Over Glow Highlighter. To finish off my look and to make sure it stays, I use the M.A.C Prep + Prime Fix in Lavender. This ensures that my makeup stays looking fairly fresh all day, and I can usually just give it a little touch up before going out at night, rather than starting from scratch.
I like to create a fuller look with my lips, so I slightly over-line them with a natural looking liner and finish it off with either a lipstick or a gloss. My favorite combination is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit, but I also love M.A.C Lipglass in Candy Box.
Georgia’s Method For Mastering Blonde Maintainance
On days where I’m not washing my hair, I freshen it up with Klorane Dry Shampoo. On days when I am washing my hair, I like to use a mild purple shampoo and conditioner to keep my platinum blonde color fresh. My favorite products are the Blond Absolu range by Kerastase, followed by the Not Your Mothers Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler and the It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Product for Blondes. I use a Wet Brush to brush both products through my hair, starting on the inside of my hair at the bottom and carefully working upwards towards the roots. I normally let my hair air-dry by 50-80% before blow-drying to minimize damage.
Advertisement
shop 5 products
I also use my hot tools on the lowest possible heat settings. I like the T3 Digital Ceramic Curling Iron with HeatID as you can adjust the heat settings specifically to suit your hair. As a blonde with thin, fragile strands, the low heat setting is perfect. I also love my Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for more of a salon blow-out look.
On Sundays I often like to apply a hair mask so my hair is nice and hydrated for the week. Kerastase makes a great recovery serum for Blonde hair, so I shower, apply the serum and tie my hair up in a bun. I then go through my nighttime skin care routine, pour both my mother (who is visiting me in Los Angeles from Australia) and I a 1942 and soda, and get settled on the couch for a girls night in watching our favorite show, Succession.
How Georgia Glows From The Inside & Out
It’s not abnormal for me to run on little to no sleep on weekends. I do my very best, but my normal routine, sleep and hydration usually takes a significant hit which is why it’s so important to me that I’m rigid about it during the week. I normally fly out to whichever destination I am performing first, early on Friday mornings. The plane ride dehydrates me considerably, so I do my best to counteract that by drinking extra water. Then depending on my schedule, I try as hard as I can to stick to my regular skin care routine and get some sleep. Often that sleep is on the plane in between shows and it’s normally a few hours here and there.
Advertisement
I start the day by drinking a glass of lemon water to help flush out any toxins. Sometimes if I feel like my system needs even more balancing, I follow this up with a glass of celery juice. I am a huge believer that gut health is the key to pretty much everything, including the quality of your skin and overall appearance. People with a healthy gut have a glow about them, so I try to stay hydrated and flush my system as often as possible. I am not someone who is naturally inclined to drink water, so I always flavor it with either a natural water flavor solution (I like the Pure Inventions Antioxidant Green Tea Extract in the peach flavor) or I use Chlorophyll Liquid Drops.
There are a couple of supplements I take that I have found to be game-changing. I take Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplement with my lunch every day, and a zinc supplement before I go to sleep at night. Both supplements have made an enormous difference to my skin and hair. I also follow a mostly Keto diet (although I eat fairly intuitively and if my body is craving something like today, I usually let it have it). I try to find time to meditate daily as, again, I believe it isn’t just great for your mind but it’s awesome for cell recovery. I like to follow the 'Deep Imaginings' that are part of the ToBeMagnetic program. It’s a form of self-hypnosis that creates new neural pathways and helps you unblock anything that is standing in between you and what you want to manifest, including better health.
Advertisement
On Thursdays I tend to follow the same skincare and makeup routine — with a twist. Thursdays are usually my preparation day for my weekend of touring. On every other Thursday, I like to get a gel manicure over my natural nails, and I also do a deep exfoliation with my Let’s Scrub Deep Exfoliating Mitt and remove any unwanted hair by shaving or sugaring. I then either get a spray tan, or I tan at home using Bella Bronze self-tanning products in either Mocha or Dark Violet. I like both colors and sometimes I like to mix the two. I love the sun, but I almost never sit in direct sunlight, and I never go outside without SPF on at least my face, if not my body. The sun damage, aging and risk of cancer simply isn’t worth it. I would rather use self-tanning products and I have found the Bella Bronze range to be the most realistic-looking and easiest to apply. It also wears off better than any other products I’ve tried.
I love Tequila and I am lucky enough to be sponsored by Don Julio 1942, so there are usually a few of those involved when I perform. As I said, I just try to do my best to cleanse, hydrate and sleep, but it is what it is. Touring is not for the faint hearted, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Music and performing are the two things that make me the most happy, and happiness is everything.