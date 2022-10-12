What Is “Mascara Cocktailing” — & Why Is It All Over TikTok?

There’s a makeup hack that’s circulating the internet — makeup artists swear by it, celebrities are fans of it, and TikTok beauty content creators are experimenting with it at home. It’s “mascara cocktailing,” and it just might change your makeup routine.
Despite its theatrical name, mascara cocktailing is remarkably simple. It consists of layering multiple mascaras to create a unique, personalized look. And it makes sense why it resonates with so many: Mascara wands and formulas are designed for different purposes — like lengthening, curling, or volumizing — and no one product on the market can do it all. By creating mascara cocktails, you can customize your lash look exactly to your style and taste.
And because the thought of infinite mascara-mixing recipes can be overwhelming, let’s simplify things a bit: We found a tried-and-true combo to help you achieve extra-long, extra-voluminous eyelashes with two classic L’Oréal Paris mascaras. Gather your ingredients and follow the recipe, below.
Ingredients
1. The Prep
To get the best results, you’ll need to prime your canvas. Start by washing your eyelashes with a gentle face cleanser or makeup remover to remove any residual product and to reduce the risk of bacteria getting into your mascara tube.
Next, curl your eyelashes close to the root and hold your curler closed for five to 10 seconds, then move about halfway down your lashes and curl again for that wide-eyed, Bambi look.
2. The Base
Start with a mascara that separates and defines your lashes to avoid any clumping from the get-go. L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara makes for an excellent foundation for your cocktail. The flat side of its flexible precision brush can lengthen your lashes by up to 60%, while the comb side of the brush separates lashes for a clump-free result.
Start at your lash roots and wiggle the brush in a zigzag motion upward. Wait for your first coat to dry, then add one to two more coats to reach every lash. For full coverage and even greater length, add a single swipe of product to the front side of your lashes too.
Pro tip: Stick to just one coat of mascara on your bottom lashes, as these delicate beauties can easily be weighed down or smudged.
3. The Grand Finale
Next, you’ll want to add massive amounts of volume. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara is both long-wearing and ultra-volumizing, and its super-soft wavy brush boasts more than 200 bristles to catch every lash for dense, fuller-looking lashes. Add a coat of Lash Paradise using the same technique as above. But if you’re looking for that extra touch of drama, add a second coat to just the tips.
Learn more about mastering the art of mascara mixology and shop the L’Oréal products to achieve the look here.