This Welov Air Purifier Is Essential For End-Times Air Pollution — & This Large-Room Model Is On Sale

And you might be thinking: But there are plenty of other amazing air purifiers out there — and that’s absolutely true! I myself am a user and fan of both the Dyson Pure Cool and the Coway Airmega. But the difference in pricing between the Dyson and Welov equates to a flight to Europe. The Coway design is rather sinister looking and sticks out like a sore thumb within my decor. Plus, the Welov isn’t as prone to getting knocked over like the other machines, thanks to its stacked construction that feels sturdy and grounded. (If the Dyson falls over, I will absolutely have a heart attack.) For less than $200, the Welov is a solid, high-value option when it comes to air purifiers — it also boasts an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars and hundreds of ratings at Amazon with many customers praising its purifying powers when it comes to deodorizing their stinky and shedding dogs and cats.