Hoops are It. Do we sound like a broken record yet? In less than a year, we've dug up the ones taking over Instagram, provided some historical documentation as inspiration, and even showed you how to make your very own (with items from your local hardware store, no less). We've highlighted the big and bold, the delicate and dainty, the nostalgia-inducing, and even the idea of wearing various sizes at the same time. And now, we're eyeing a celebrity favorite.
As fun as it is to look to our favorite models, actresses, and more for fashion inspiration, it’s not always the most feasible (read: affordable). But, today in good news to get you through your mid-week slump, we’ve found our new favorite summer hoops: 1) They cost less-than $100. 2) They've got a pretty good cosign from women like Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Adornmonde’s Jazson Gold Oversized Hoop Earrings will only set you back $75, and you’ll look like the cool one in your group chat when you tell your friends that some of their favorite Insta-girls all own a pair. The product description reads: "Chanel your inner Beyoncé in these hot hoop earrings. Jazon's oversized hoop design, with cascading detailing will add a wow factor to just about any outfit. Now pair alongside your favorite metal choker and sweet silk dress." But, that's not the only way to style them.
Mitchell paired hers with a pinstriped strapless crop top and matching pants, captioning her photograph “pinstripes and sunsets.” Adding this to our list of how-we-want-to-dress-while-hanging-poolside.
Jenner, on the other hand, proved the versatile earrings can also look super-glam (duh). She too, took to 'gram to show us how it's done, in part seductive image (a KJ signature), part candid capture (another KJ signature).
Finally, Hudgens reminded the world that there's actually wrong time to wear your favorite jewelry — even during a moment of #selfcare. She showed hers off in a recent #sponcon post for GlamGlow, proving that there's really no bad way to style them. That even with a face full of goop, the hoops still look good.
