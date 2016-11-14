GlamGlow Superfans, Get Ready For Amazing ($$$-Saving) News

Sure, size doesn't always matter — unless it comes to beauty products. That's because it doesn't matter how infrequently you use that tiny jar of moisturizer; if it's small, that means soon you'll have to buy another little jar (and another, ad infinitum).
Which is why we're so excited about the recent announcement from fan-favorite brand GlamGlow. The company will be selling its SuperMud Clearing Treatment — the blackhead-busting facial mask that remains one of Sephora's best-selling products — in a larger size in December. The skin-perfecter is getting an upgrade from its 34g digs to a 50g container. But here's the best part: The price will remain the same. This is dancing-in-the-streets type of beauty news, because we all know skin care can be expensive. So, when one of our favorite products opts for a more economical standard, we are pretty damn pleased.
This isn't the first good news we've heard from the brand, either. Earlier this month, GlamGlow debuted its PoutMud Tint Wet Lip Balm Treatments, which hydrate your lips to perfection, all while adding a little tint and peppermint scent. Looks like GlamGlow is delivering some lust-worthy presents this holiday season.
