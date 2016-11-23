Update: We know you’ll be stuffed on pie and potatoes over the next few days, so you’ll be relieved to find out that the yummiest thing hitting stores today is actually for your lips. Head over to the Nordstrom website to snag one of Glamglow’s new minty lip delights — which now come in six of the prettiest tints — before they get snatched up.
This story was originally published on November 1, 2016.
Tinted lip balms have always hit the cool-weather sweet spot. After all, these souped-up hydrators keep our mouths from reaching Kale-chip-level dryness — while hitting them with some low-key color. It's a win-win in all seasons, but especially winter. Yet, no matter how many formulas we've swiped across our lips, we never could have prepared ourselves for the amazingness that is the GlamGlow Poutmud Tint Wet Lip Balm Treatments. These are — and we don't say this lightly — a real treat.
Sure, they each look like colorful jellies in the pan, in shades of brick red, plum, pale pink, coral, subtle peach, and hot pink. But apply them, and you'll notice a delectable, whipped-cream-textured formula that packs a serious punch of pigment. Even better, the ingredient list is enough to have you reaching for the dessert menu: almond, cocoa butter, and mint leaf — with a Thin Mint scent to boot. All for $19 a pop.
If we've whet your appetite, please consider this our formal apology; these Poutmuds won't hit the GlamGlow website until later this month. We're equating it to waiting for your final sweet treat at a restaurant — only this mini indulgence lasts way longer. Now that's da balm.
Tinted lip balms have always hit the cool-weather sweet spot. After all, these souped-up hydrators keep our mouths from reaching Kale-chip-level dryness — while hitting them with some low-key color. It's a win-win in all seasons, but especially winter. Yet, no matter how many formulas we've swiped across our lips, we never could have prepared ourselves for the amazingness that is the GlamGlow Poutmud Tint Wet Lip Balm Treatments. These are — and we don't say this lightly — a real treat.
Sure, they each look like colorful jellies in the pan, in shades of brick red, plum, pale pink, coral, subtle peach, and hot pink. But apply them, and you'll notice a delectable, whipped-cream-textured formula that packs a serious punch of pigment. Even better, the ingredient list is enough to have you reaching for the dessert menu: almond, cocoa butter, and mint leaf — with a Thin Mint scent to boot. All for $19 a pop.
If we've whet your appetite, please consider this our formal apology; these Poutmuds won't hit the GlamGlow website until later this month. We're equating it to waiting for your final sweet treat at a restaurant — only this mini indulgence lasts way longer. Now that's da balm.
Advertisement