We don't always talk about layering in the context of jewelry — except maybe when it comes to necklaces or bracelets. While we're big fans of piling on tons of clothing, mixing and matching to create eye-catching looks (as long as it's not 90 degrees outside), piling on different pairs of earrings just isn't something most consider.
But, the latest trend in hoops, which have been trending hard for months now, is wearing multiples at once — more specifically, doubling (or tripling!) up. And, it totally makes sense why: Seen on just about every celebrity, influencer, and at every price point, hoops are everywhere. This styling tip, however, is the next iteration of the look: Whether it's wearing one big hoop with a smaller one, mix-and-matching different hoop shapes, or going big all-around, it's to decorate our lobes.
Since single hoops are so last year, we're looking to some of the coolest brands and ladies on Instagram to see how they make the look their own. Time to pull the (piercing gun) trigger on that second hole.