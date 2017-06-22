But, the latest trend in hoops, which have been trending hard for months now, is wearing multiples at once — more specifically, doubling (or tripling!) up. And, it totally makes sense why: Seen on just about every celebrity, influencer, and at every price point, hoops are everywhere. This styling tip, however, is the next iteration of the look: Whether it's wearing one big hoop with a smaller one, mix-and-matching different hoop shapes, or going big all-around, it's to decorate our lobes.