10 Earrings We'd Still Buy From Claire's Today

There's no right of passage quite like getting your ears pierced — especially at Claire's. For years, the mall mecca has been the ultimate jewelry destination — plastic piercing gun, chunky colored baubles, and all. And on Monday, Claire's officially sealed its status as the place to get your first (or fifth) hole — the store announced that it's pierced 100 million ears and counting (more than any other piercer on the planet) since it opened in 1978. Included in that 100 million (besides you and I) are everyone from Vanessa Hudgens and Anna Kendrick to Kaley Cuoco and Alli Simpson . Now that's a lot of cubic zirconia.